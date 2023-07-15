Google Play Games Beta for PC comes to India, users can now play Android games on Windows PC

The much-awaited Play Games Beta for PC project is finally here in India. Google launched the project that will let users play Android games on their Windows systems. This project has already been launched in more than 50 countries and is now expected to expand to more than 60 countries, which include Argentina and South Africa. This expansion would bring the total to a 120 countries.

The Play Games beta for PC project was first launched in 2022. It was gradually expanded to different countries over the course of several months. This includes Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Europe.

Previously, Google said its Google Play Games for PC service would roll out to Japan and other European regions and gain new titles and tools for game developers during a keynote talk at the annual Google for Game Developers Summit. Notable additions to the service included Garena Free Fire, Ludo King (a well-liked board game in India), and MapleStory M. According to the tech giant, Google Play had launched early access to Machine Translation in the Play Console, which enabled game developers to instantly translate their games into more than eight different languages.

Users must ensure that they have Windows 10 on a computer with 4 CPU physical cores, 10GB of free storage on a solid-state drive (SSD), an Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU or equivalent, and 8GB of RAM in order to utilise Google Play Games on PC. These specifications may change around the time of the programme’s official release since it is still in beta. Google announced on Friday that customers in India will have the choice of using the service in both Hindi and English.

In order to play the games, users must ensure that they have a Windows admin account with hardware virtualization turned on. Players now have access to Indian games like “Ludo King” and “Hitwicket Games” in addition to already-existing ones like “Eversoul,” “Lords Mobile,” and “Evony: The King’s Return.” In total, Google has more than 100 titles available through the programme.

Players can sync their game progress across several platforms, including PCs, Chromebooks, Android phones, and tablets. Google also began experimenting with keyboard control for a few Android games running on ChromeOS last year.

By enabling users to access mobile games on their Windows laptops in addition to the supported Android mobile and tablet platforms and ChromeOS, Google Play Games aims to broaden the appeal of Android gaming. By using the service, players will be able to continue where they left off on one device when moving to another. This feature is already available in many Apple-centric game titles when users transition between iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices.

