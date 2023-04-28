Google Play blocked 1.43 million policy-violating apps in 2022

Google Play is a popular app store for Android devices but it has often been targeted by malicious actors who create fake or malicious apps that can harm users’ devices or steal their personal information. The company has taken several steps in the past to combat this. In its recent effort, Google has prevented 1.43 million policy-violating apps from being published on Google Play. This was made possible in part due to new and improved security features and policy enhancements, as well as continuous investments in machine learning systems and app review processes. The news was announced by the company in a blog post.

In addition to preventing policy-violating apps from being published, Google has also been taking steps to combat malicious developers and fraud rings. The company reports having banned 173,000 bad accounts and preventing over $2 billion in fraudulent and abusive transactions.

To further bolster security, Google has implemented strengthened Android platform protections and policies, and has been reaching out to developers to educate them on best practices. The company prevented around 500,000 submitted apps from unnecessarily accessing sensitive permissions over the past three years.

Google has also introduced new license requirements for personal loan apps in key geographies such as Kenya, Nigeria, and the Philippines, and implemented more stringent requirements for loan facilitator apps in India to combat fraud.

Google last year also launched Data safety section in Google Play to let users have more clarity on how their app data is being collected, shared, and protected. The company last year also expanded the App Defense Alliance to protect Android users from bad apps through shared intelligence and coordinated detection. McAfee and Trend Micro joined Google, ESET, Lookout, and Zimperium, to reduce the risk of app-based malware and better protect Android users.

Google with its updated ads policy for developers provides key guidelines to improve the in-app user experience and prohibit unexpected full screen interstitial ads. This update is inspired by the Mobile Apps Experiences – Better Ads Standards, says the company.