Google planned to launch AI powered chatbot for Gen Z users, report says

Google has “deprioritised” plans for an AI-powered chatbot mobile app called Bubble Characters, which was reportedly aimed at Gen Z users. The app was first announced in 2021, but it never made it out of beta testing.

According to a CNBC report, Google made the decision to deprioritise Bubble Characters amid an internal reorganisation. The company has stopped working on the project for now.

According to the internal documents viewed by the news company, Bubble Characters was designed to yield a choice of talking digital character that seemed inspired from a science fiction novel and could interact with users. The app was designed to be a more personal and engaging way for Gen Z users to interact with their devices. It was powered by LLMs.

“What started out as something from a science fiction novel, became the next generation of human-level conversation,” the app’s description suggested.

In recent months, Google has been working on various AI-powered projects that utilise large language models, and one of these projects was the Gen Z chatbot. The Assistant organisation, which focuses on developing virtual assistant applications and facilitating two-way conversations across different platforms, underwent an internal reorganisation that involved the departure of key executives. As part of this restructuring, the executives decided to prioritise the development of Bard, a competitor to ChatGPT.

To ensure the successful launch of Bard, some members of the Bubble Characters team, who were originally working on the Gen Z app, were temporarily reassigned to contribute to Bard’s development. It is also possible that Google simply felt that the app was not a good fit for its current product lineup.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.