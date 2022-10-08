Google Pixel Watch gets its own app, now available to download on Play Store

Google recently unveiled the much-awaited Pixel smartwatch along with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. Speaking of the Pixel smartwatch, it came with a new Wear OS 3.5 which won’t work with the old Wear OS by Google smartwatch. However, the smartwatch has now got its own proprietary app, dubbed as Pixel Watch app.

Unfortunately, the only bug for Indian users is that they won’t be able to use this app as the watch won’t be coming to India.

The Pixel Watch app can only be seen at Google Play Store since Pixel Watch works only with Android smartphones. The smartwatch can only pair with an Android smartphone running Android 8.0 or newer and has an internet connection. Apart from this, the smartwatch won’t pair with Apple iPhones.

The app will provide users with several options to customise the watch faces, notifications support, exercise and daily heart rate and will get access to several other notifications. Users will also get the support of Google Maps which can help them during navigation.

The company at the time of launch clarified that the Google Pixel smartwatch will be available to people in the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Ireland and Taiwan.

Google Pixel smartwatch was launched priced at $349 (roughly Rs 28,600) for the Bluetooth variant. Whereas, the LTE variant has been priced up to $399 (roughly Rs 32,700). The smartwatch is water-resistant up to 5ATM, meaning it can withstand water pressure of up to 50 metres. It comes in three case colours- Matte Black, Polished Silver and Champagne Gold.

