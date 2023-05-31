Google’s highly anticipated Pixel Tablet, which was unveiled at this year’s I/O conference, has been delayed and new rumour hints that it could be a developmental delay. According to tipster Kamila Wojciechowska, Google is still working on the final touches for an official stylus and keyboard to accompany the Pixel Tablet.

According to leaker, Google delayed the tablet a whole year because it wasn’t ready and it’s still not finished now. As per the tipster, the stylus and keyboard are still in development.

Google announced the Pixel Tablet at its I/O 2023. The company talked about the specs and design of the device, for the accessories it only mentioned a charging speaker dock that will come bundled with the tablet for $499 and a case with a metal ring stand.

The Pixel Tablet can turn into a smart display “hub” for when you’re not using it as a tablet. The device sports a 11-inch display with curved edges and four built-in speakers in it. Pixel tablet is powered by Google Tensor G2 chip. The general availability of the device starts from June 20.

“With the Pixel Tablet, we’re taking everything we’ve learned from years of making Pixel and products for the home and combining it into one great device,” says Google says about the Pixel Tablet, adding that “it reimagines how a tablet can actually be helpful all the time in your home by pairing with a new charging speaker dock.”