Google Pixel Fold spotted online; Google’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 rival may come with 12GB RAM

Google is working on a foldable Pixel fold smartphone which is reportedly codenamed Felix. Now, the smartphone has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmark website. If rumours are to be believed then it is expected that the upcoming device could be a foldable version of the Pixel 7 series with a small screen. Although the company has not revealed anything regarding the same.

The upcoming Pixel Fold is expected to come in two colour options which might include Chalk (White) and Obsidian (black).

For pricing, it is expected that the device will come priced roughly at Rs 1,50,000.

It is also stated by the listing that the device will come powered by a 2.85Ghz octa-core chipset coupled with 12 GB RAM. It is also expected that the device could run on Android 13.

This Google smartphone is reported to launch in the first half of 2023 along with the Google Pixel Tablet.

Other than this, several other leaks have come out which indicate that the upcoming smartphone could come with a heavy metal and glass body. There seems to be no hole-punch slots or under-display camera on the inner display.

For camera, it is anticipated that the selfie camera might be situated in the top right corner. The front cameras are expected to come with 9.5 MP sensors. At the back, the smartphone will come with a triple-rear camera setup reportedly.

Keep in mind that none of the above-mentioned details have been confirmed by the company.

To recall, Google on October 6 launched the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch and Pixel Tablet at the ‘Mad by Google’ event. Google Pixel 7 comes powered by Google’s next-generation Tensor G2 chipset.

For pricing, Google Pixel 7 was launched in India priced at Rs 59,999 while the Pixel 7 Pro was launched priced at Rs 84,999.

