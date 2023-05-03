Google Pixel Buds A-series ‘sky’ blue tipped to launch at IO 2023 alongside Pixel 7a: Details

Google is said to be prepping an all-new sky blue colour variant of the budget Pixel Buds A-series wireless earbuds with launch pegged for I/O 2023. More specifically, the Google Pixel Buds A-series sky blue is tipped to launch on May 10 alongside the Pixel 7a. The change(s) is only cosmetic which is to say, the underlying hardware should remain largely unchanged from before.

Google launched the Pixel Buds A-series wireless earbuds in June 2021. They would go on to become the first Google wireless earbuds to launch in India – later in October in the same year. Technically, they’re budget earbuds with price in India set at Rs 9,999.

Spec-wise, the Pixel Buds A-series come with 12-mm drivers and boast of a combined battery backup of up to 24 hours with the charging case. They are sweat and water resistant (IPX4) and offer passive noise reduction.

The earbuds use beamforming microphones that are said to reduce outside noise to let users focus on the voice during calls. Users can also use the microphone to call Google Assistant. The Pixel Buds A-series have Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and support real-time translation in over 40 languages when paired with a Google Pixel smartphone or a device running Android 6.0 or later.

WinFuture is reporting that the Pixel Buds A-series will launch at RRP of €99 and go on sale soon after their formal unveiling at Google I/O 2023. It will be interesting to see if Google launches the new colourway in India.

In related news, Google Pixel 7a is confirmed to launch in India, a day after the phone’s global unveiling on May 10. Google’s budget Pixel 7a is expected to come with a 90Hz display, Google Tensor G2 chip, and wireless charging. Watch this space for more updates.