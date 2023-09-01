Google Pixel 8 to launch on October 4: Audio Magic Eraser, 50MP camera, Tensor G3 chipset and more to expect  

Google has confirmed that the Pixel 8 series will launch on October 4, 2023. The series is expected to come with the base Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro models. The company will reportedly host the event in New York, starting at 10 AM local time/7:30PM IST.

The Pixel 8 is rumoured to have a flat display, a 50MP main camera, and a Tensor G3 chipset. It is also expected to have a same design as past Pixel phones. Here are some of the key features of the Google Pixel 8 that we’ve heard so far.

The display and design: The Pixel 8 series phones this time have been codenamed as Husky and Shiba. Husky seems to be Pixel 8 Pro while Shiba could be the Pixel 8 basic model. The 8 Pro will likely have display with 2822x1344p resolution, while the Pixel 8 could sport a 2268x1080p resolution. Pixel 8 is said to have 6.17-inch display, a reduction in size compared to the 6.3-inch display in Pixel 7. Both the phones are rumoured to get a boost in brightness with 1400 nits and 1600 nits for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro respectively. The Pixel 8 Pro is said to get a 6.7-inch display. Both phones could get 120Hz refresh rate display. Pixel 8 Pro is said to have a flat display instead of a curved one.

According to OnLeaks, the camera bar could stay around this time too. However, this time you may see a single glass panel covering all three cameras rather than two separated ones. You can expect black, white and blue colour options this time.

The camera: According to an Android Authority report, both Pixel phones are said to come with 50-megapixel Samsung Isocell GN2 primary sensor, an upgrade from the GN1 sensor used in Pixel 7. The bigger update is expected in telephoto lens. The Pixel 8 may use the same Sony IMX386 that we saw in Pixel 6. The Pixel 8 Pro is being upgraded to Sony’s 64-megapixel IMX787 sensor. Pixel 8 Pro is said to stick with same 48MP telephoto camera from Samsung which is capable of 5X optical zoom. For selfies, phones are expected to come with an 11-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Audio Magic Eraser: According to a leaked teaser video from a twitter handle @EZ8622647227573 circulating on X(formerly Twitter), Google is working on an Audio Magic Eraser tool for its upcoming Pixel 8 series. The feature is said to use a combination of AI and machine learning to identify and remove unwanted background noise from videos. It will be accessible through Google Photos app.

Software: The Pixel 8 is rumoured to be powered by the Tensor G3 chipset, which is the successor to the Tensor G2 chipset that is found in the Pixel 7a. The phones could be supported by a 4,485mAh battery with 24W fast wired charging and 20W wireless charging support. The phones will run Android 14. Reportedly, Google this time could offer five years of software updates to Pixel 8, an increase from Google’s current three years of major updates and five years of security updates.

Price: The phones are expected to be priced similar to Pixel 7.

