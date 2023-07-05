Google Pixel 8 Pro leaked! New rear camera setup, body temperature sensor tipped

Google Pixel phones are prone to leaks and the upcoming Pixel 8 Pro keeps up with this trend. The smartphone has leaked, front and back, giving its fans a fair understanding of the design of the phone. Two photos of the phone were spotted on Reddit, now removed but a copy was captured by DroidLife, that reveals the phone’s design in full glory.

The new leak of Pixel 8 Pro has revealed the design of the phone and its shows some significant changes from its elder sibling- Pixel 7 Pro. The most notable change is that now the three rear cameras are enclosed in a single pill shaped glass module. This is a significant change from Pixel 7 Pro which had two separate camera modules.

Another major change is the placement of a new sensor below the LED flash. It is believed to be an infrared thermometer that can detect user’s body temperature.

Rest of the design of the phone looks similar to Pixel 7 Pro. It has a flat display, a centered punch-hole camera and a metal frame. There are rumours that Pixel 8 Pro will come equipped with 50MP Samsung main camera and a 64MP ultrawide Sony camera.

Going by the information revealed in the leaked images, the phone is codenamed “Husky” and has 12GB of Samsung LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone will come with next-gen Tensor G3 processor. The other rumours have it that Pixel 8 Pro will come with 5000mAh battery with 27W max charging speed.

