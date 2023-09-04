Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro pricing, colour options tipped

Pixel phones are coming soon. With the release being a month away, there have been multiple speculations lately: Pixel 8 may come with a 6.17-inch FHD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support, and the premium Pixel 8 Pro may sport a bigger 6.7-inch LTPO OLED QHD+. Moreover, the Pixel 8 Pro will likely flaunt a triple-camera setup, whereas the Pixel 8 will stick to a dual-camera setup.

The two phones will likely feature the expected Google Tensor G3 chip, and tips suggest Google’s plans to ditch physical SIM slot like iPhone 14. Amid all the buzz, what’s the most likely is that Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are coming with Android 14 update.

Take the information about leaks and expected features with a pinch of salt, since Google has lips tight-slipped, and anything official would likely be on October 4 – the Pixel 8 series launch date. With all that information available, the Pixel 8 series could be the “most leaked Pixel phone ever.”

How much will Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro cost?

The previous reports suggested that Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are coming in these storage options in the European markets – 128GB and 256GB and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, respectively.

Pixel 8

128GB: €874.25

256GB: €949.30

Pixel 8 Pro

128GB: €1,235.72

256GB: €1,309.95

512GB: €1,461.24

That’s pretty much what the leaks suggest about Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro’s pricing in the European markets. The report also adds that the prices are inclusive of 23 per cent VAT.

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro ‘tipped’ colours

As per the leak, the Pixel 8 will come in Bay, Obsidian and Mint colours. And the premium Pixel 8 Pro will get one more colour, making it available in Bay, Obsidian, Porcelain, and Mint colour options.