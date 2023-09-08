Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2 revealed ahead of October 4 launch; here’s what they look like

A few days ago, we saw the 360-degree view of the upcoming Pixel 8 Pro that Google had “accidentally” leaked. And, now Mountain View’s tech giant has confirmed the lineup, and what the devices look like. Notably, it corroborates with previous leaks, as well as Google’s accidental leak.

The upcoming Pixel lineup, set to be released on Oct. 4 includes Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2, as seen in the released promo video. How many of these will make it to Indian markets? Pixel 8 series’ Indian release is a no-brainer, as the Pixel 7 series saw a huge demand here and people liked it, but there could be some questions regarding the Pixel Watch 2’s release, as Google kept it the first-gen model away from Indian markets.

Other than, the Pixel 8 series and Watch 7, we might see a Pixel Buds, too and soon. The promo video also briefly shows the new Pixel Buds, which corroborates with multiple reports that Google is working on Pixel Buds.

Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

The upcoming phones carry the same design language as seen on the Google Pixel 8 series. When we say that, we mean the Pixel 8 series gets a horizontal rear camera and soft edges. It blends with the phone’s frame, which has a glossy finish, however, the frame and camera bar look subtle. Hardware changes include a better Tensor G3 chip on likely both Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Pixel 8 is confirmed to get dual camera support, whereas its bigger brother will boast three cameras on the rear, including a periscope-style lens for enhanced zooming. It’d be interesting to note how it competes with iPhone 15 Pro models as it is also expected to feature a periscope-style lens on the rear.

Pixel Watch 2

It looks similar to the first-gen Pixel Watch and is likely the same size (1.2-inch OLED, 384×384 resolution. However, there could be improvements like better software, new watchfaces or something AI could be on the cards.

