India pre-orders for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will start from October 5, 2023, Google has announced. What that means is that the Pixel 8 series is launching in India simultaneously with global markets on October 4 (it seems Google is skipping the Pixel Watch 2 India launch, much like the original Pixel Watch). As is usually the case, Google has tied up with e-commerce website Flipkart for sales.

Google has revealed the full design of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro (and the Pixel Watch 2 as well) before their official unveiling. Like clockwork, both new Pixel devices have been leaked to death already with Google itself leaking them on more than one occasion, possibly by accident. The final reveal shows off what appear to be the hero colours of the Pixel 8 (a shade of light pink) and Pixel 8 Pro (porcelain) both of which have a tweaked, slightly curvier design with rounded edges compared to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro devices.

Otherwise, they look familiar with Google’s now staple camera visor making them instantly recognisable as Pixels. One change that stands out most, even more than the rounded chassis, is the sheer small size of the Pixel 8. Standing next to the Pixel 8 Pro, it’s evident Google has something special for people who may still fancy a compact flagship. Rumour mill has it that the Pixel 8 will be smaller than the Pixel 7 with a 6.17-inch display (versus 6.3-inch in the Pixel 7). The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to retain the Pixel 7 Pro’s 6.7-inch screen size.

Under the hood, both the devices are expected to be powered by Google’s new Tensor G3 chip which among other things, should add to the company’s growing list of artificial intelligence-backed feature set, some of which could eventually land on previous-gen models like the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Watch this space for our full coverage on Google’s Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro India launch.

