Google Pixel 8 new leak hints at Tensor G3 chipset, 12GB RAM

Google launched Pixel 7 only few months back and there are already talks of a new Pixel phone in works. Google is said to be working on Pixel 8 that could launch in the second half of 2023. The phone is tipped to come with Tensor G3 chipset and 12GB RAM. The new Pixel 8 Series is expected to have two phones in the series- basic Pixel 8 and a Pro variant.

According to an Android Police report, Google Pixel 8 Pro is expected to sport a display with 2822 x 1344 pixels resolution while the vanilla model is expected to feature a display with 2268 x 1080 resolution. Both Pixel phones are expected to house Google’s in-house Tensor G3 chip.

Even though Google has been prototyping foldable phones since 2019, there are less chances that Pixel 8 series will have one. According to WinFuture, Google is working on two new smartphones codenamed ‘Shiba’ and ‘Husky’. There are no words on the camera specs of the phone but there are chances that Google may continue with Pixel 7’s 50MP main camera in the upcoming Pixel phones.

Google launched Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro this year in October. Google Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the new Google Tensor G2 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup. Pixel 7 Pro on the other hand features a slightly bigger 6.7-inch LTPO display with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is also powered by Tensor G2 chipset only paired with 12GB RAM. Pixel 7 has triple cameras at the back.