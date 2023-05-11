Google Pixel 7a with Tensor G2, wireless charging launched in India: Check price, specs, other details

Google Pixel 7a has officially launched in India, alongside global markets. Announced at Google I/O 2023 developer conference, Pixel 7a with a price of Rs 43,999 is the most affordable Pixel phone that Google makes at the time of writing. It has a design inspired from the more premium Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. The core hardware— which is Google’s own Tensor G2 chip— is the same, too. The software experience is largely the same as well. Where it differs from its more expensive siblings is in the choice of build materials, display and especially the cameras. There are more differences but the Pixel 7a punches above its weight (for a “budget” Pixel) in every aspect and is definitely a big upgrade over the Pixel 6a.

Google Pixel 7a— specs, features and all you need to know

The Pixel 7a has a 6.1-inch OLED display, same as the Pixel 6a only this time Google is using a faster 90Hz panel so interactions are more fluid. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and has a hole punch cut-out at the centre. This houses an updated 13MP selfie camera that can also record at up to 4K@30fps.

On the back, Google is using a “3D thermoformed composite” material while the outer frame and camera visor are made of 100 percent recycled aluminum. The Pixel 7a comes in charcoal, sea, and snow colours and is rated IP67 for water and dust resistance.

Under the hood, the Pixel 7a has Google’s Tensor G2 processor which is built with special emphasis on AI and ML tasks. You get 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS3.1 storage. This is non-expandable. Powering the Pixel 7a is a 4,300mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging, although Google does not mention specifics. Running the show is Android 13 with a guarantee “minimum 5 years of security updates.”

For photography, the Pixel 7a has a dual camera setup on the rear with a 64MP main (f/1.89, OIS) and 13MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 120-degree FOV, autofocus). “Super Zoom” works at up to 8x in this generation. You can record videos at up to 4K@60fps. Hallmark Pixel features like Photo Unblur and Magic Eraser are available and so are Real Tone, Long Exposure, and Night Sight.

Rounding off the package are dual speakers, in-screen fingerprint reader and face unlock for biometrics, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB Type-C version 3.2, and before you ask, yes, 5G works out-of-the-box in India.

Google Pixel 7a— price in India, availability

Google Pixel 7a 8GB/128GB price in India is set at Rs 43,999 same as the Pixel 6a. It is available to buy from Flipkart. HDFC Bank users are eligible for a Rs 4,000 instant discount with an option to avail no-cost EMI. Google will also offer Rs 4,000 off on exchange for any Pixel device and other select smartphone models. You can get the Fitbit Inspire 2 or Google Pixel Buds A-series for Rs 3,999 when either is purchased along with the Pixel 7a.

You will also be able to avail walk-in support for Pixel 7a and other Pixel devices spanning 28 stores across 27 cities in India. Google has tied up with F1 Info Solutions for this.