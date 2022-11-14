Google Pixel 7a tipped to come with 90Hz display, wireless charging and more: Full details

Google’s next Pixel ‘series phone will most likely be called as Pixel 7a and rumours suggest that the phone is developed under the codename Lynx. While a report from last month hinted at a triple rear camera set-up and Tensor G2 chipset, now a new report states that the smartphone could feature a bumped-up camera and display specs.

According to developer Kuba Wojciechowski, the rumoured Pixel 7a may come with a 90Hz refresh rate display which is an upgrade over the 60Hz refresh rate display seen in Pixel 6a. Furthermore, the phone is expected to feature an IMX787 wide-angle camera sensor and a Sony IMX712 ultra-wide-angle camera sensor.

Wojciechowski, via a series of tweets, revealed that the Google Lynx phone is indeed Pixel 7a. He informed me that while going through the phone’s camera drivers, he spotted the text “Pixel 22 Mid-range” on it confirming that Lynx is indeed a mid-range phone and not Google’s next flagship.

Wojciechowski claims that Google has modified the camera specs of Lynx phones. His past findings showed a GN1 lens, which he claims, has been removed by Google now. “It’s possible that it was simply used to test things out before the brand-new sensors were ready to be used,” Wojciechowski tweeted.

The new camera specs reveal an IMX787 wide-angle camera sensor and a Sony IMX712 ultra-wide-angle camera sensor which Wojciechowski claims is an upgrade over the old IMX363 sensor. Wojciechowski says that the smartphone will further feature a 90Hz refresh rate, which is an upgrade over the 60Hz display on the Pixel 6a.

Wojciechowski in the past has also stated that the upcoming Google Lynx phone could support wireless charging. To put this upgrade in perspective, Pixel 6a comes with wired charging limited to 18W. About the price, Wojciechowski claims that the device may cost around USD $449, which is roughly Rs 36,000.

