Google Pixel 7a specs leak leaves nothing to imagination; launch expected on May 10 at I/O 2023

As the expected launch date for the new Pixel 7a approaches, the interest around the phone has only continued to grow. The frequent leaks and renders have helped to build up the anticipation around the phone and give a glimpse to buyers of what to expect from the upcoming Pixel 7a. Google is expected to launch the phone at its I/O 2023 in May.

After the hands-on video of the alleged Pixel 7a leaked online, we now have new images of the phone in question doing rounds on the web. The images have been shared by tipster with Twitter handle name @Gadgetsdata in which the alleged Pixel 7a is seen with 6.1-inch FHD+ 90Hz OLED display. This sides with another leaked video shared via LEAKS that claimed the device would come with high refresh rate panel, most likely 90Hz. If this turns true then the new Pixel 7a will be a major upgrade over the Pixel 6a which despite all the impressive specs lacked a high refresh rate panel.

The latest Google Pixel 7a leak also suggests that the upcoming smartphone will run Google’s flagship Tensor G2 chipset paired with LPDDR5 RAM. This chipset comes with several improvements over its predecessor including the replacement of Cortex-A76 middle cores with Cortex-A78. The chipset also features new Tensor Processing unit which is said to handle camera and speech tasks upto 60 percent faster. Google debuted this chipset in Pixel 7 and 7 Pro smartphone.

Moving on, the tipster claims that the upcoming Pixel 7a will feature dual cameras including a 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor and a 12MP Ultrawide sensor. The Pixel 6a came with Sony Exmor IMX363 12.2-megapixel sensor and 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor. The upcoming Pixel 7a is said to run Android 13 and support 5W wireless charging.