Google Pixel 7a roundup: From 90Hz screen, 64MP camera to wireless charging and more, everything we know

Google Pixel 7a leaks keep coming. Another one just popped on the internet, and this time it appears to be straight out of Google’s marketing material which is to say that it gives us a good look – once again— at the Pixel 7a’s design including all the possible colour options and key hardware specs from screen to processor, cameras and more. Basically, there’s nothing left to the imagination, ahead of launch which is pegged for May 10 globally, and a day later, i.e., on May 11 in India.

Starting off with the design itself, it seems largely unchanged from the Pixel 7. This was mostly expected. The Pixel 7a, as per the latest leak from noted tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt), will come in three colours— blue, black and white. There is no mention of the coral variant that has been doing the rounds of the internet, but it could be an exclusive colour options for select markets. But we’ll see.

Moving on, the promo materials suggest the Pixel 7a will come with a 6.1-inch 1080p display, same as the Pixel 6a but it will have a faster 90Hz refresh rate (the 6a maxed out at 60Hz). under the hood, it will come with Google’s Tensor G2 chip, same as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The cameras are in line to get the biggest update with the Pixel 7a set to come with a 64MP main and 13MP ultrawide (versus 12MP+12MP on the Pixel 6a). Super Res Zoom is also getting a bump in this generation with the Pixel 7a said to support up to 8x (versus 7x on the Pixel 6a). On the front, the Pixel 7s is said to come with a 13MP camera. Rounding off the package will be fast wired and wireless charging.

Most of this— including the full design— has leaked to death already but the new leak seems way closer to the real deal than anything else we’ve seen leading into the launch. Google’s much anticipated Pixel Fold— its first foldable— too has leaked extensively and is expected to launch on the same day as the Pixel 7a on May 10 at Google I/O 2023. Google is also expected to reveal price and availability of its first tablet— the Pixel tablet— during the same event.