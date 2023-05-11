Google Pixel 7a quick review: Why Pixel 7a is the most exciting Google A-series phone in years

Google Pixel 7a feels like a winner. Truth be told, we knew pricing was always going to be “relatively” high for this budget Pixel phone as and when it shows up and it surely didn’t disappoint on that front. A version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will set you back by Rs 43,999. But it’s actually same as the Pixel 6a from last year. That’s something to talk about and appreciate, too, as in the US for instance, the Pixel 7a costs $50 more than what the Pixel 6a did at launch. Looking at that trend, the Pixel 7a could have been priced even higher in India— but it doesn’t.

Look, Rs 43,999 is not a small amount but all things considered, it might actually be worth it this time. Google’s A-series phones have a reputation. You normally associate them with good, nay great camera(s). Want the best midrange camera phone? Look no further than the “Pixel A-series”. It’s a no-brainer. The software, too, is nice and slick naturally but that’s mostly subjective. But take the cameras and software away and these phones are largely underwhelming in every other aspect. Or they have been so far. It felt like Google itself was not interested (but I’m sure that’s not the case), a far cry from the early days of the good-old Nexus.

So, what makes the Pixel 7a different?

It’s the intent

The smartphone market has changed dramatically over the last few years. Especially in India where cheap Chinese phones have conclusively proven that hardware is a “big” sale driver. And Google is mostly a software company that also makes hardware— on the side? Some of it is good, some of it meh. But more often than not, that “made by Google” tag comes at a price which is too darn high for most people and so most, if not all of it ends up looking like it’s made-for-loyalists only. While the average folk wants specs, the more the better. That is not to say that there is anything wrong with that, or that Google’s had an epiphany and wants to change that perception suddenly. But surely, the Pixel 7a feels different. In a good way.

The Pixel 7a has a 90Hz display and what a difference is makes, over the Pixel 6a’s 60Hz panel.

The design of the phone is inspired from the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, which is hardly a surprise. The Pixel 7a is smaller, again, mostly as expected. You can think of it as a Google Pixel 7 Lite. The back of the phone is made of composite plastic even if it looks like glass and comes in a choice of three colours: blue, black, and white (in select regions, you can also get it in a very fetching coral). The outer frame and camera visor are made of 100 percent alumimum.

The phone is very dense, very solid. It feels nice and premium in the hands. It’s undeniably the most attractive A-series phone that Google has ever made. The Pixel 7a also makes a strong case for compact phones. At 6.1-inch, it’s somewhat like Google’s equivalent of an iPhone Mini and no matter what market studies indicate, we need more of these phones. Small phones will never go out of fashion. There, I said it. The Pixel 7a is also the first A-series phone from Google to get proper ingress protection. The phone is IP67 rated.

The screen is flat 1080p AMOLED with 90Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 6a’s 60Hz panel was “heavily” criticised and it’s nice that Google was paying attention. The in-screen fingerprint reader has got a bit faster though still not as fast as some of the competition which is where the phone’s facial recognition tech (another first for an A-series phone) comes handy.

The Pixel 7a doesn’t come hard at benchmarks but that’s okay.

Just like the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, the Pixel 7a gets Google’s latest-gen Tensor G2 with Titan M2 security chip. The chip may not come hard at benchmarks, it even gets warm when pushed, but Google has poured its years of expertise in AI and ML into it and there is no other Android phone quite as “smart” as the Pixel 7a which was always the point of these phones anyway. As is the software, which is Android 13, with a guarantee of 3 years of major OS and 5 years of security updates. Battery life is okay-ish which is to say there’s still some optimisation needed, or maybe a bigger battery (the 7a has a 4,300mAh). Fast charging, too, is average at best at 18W for today’s standards but Google put wireless charging (up to 7.5W) in its budget Pixel phone for the first time, surely that’s something to be excited about.

No detail is too small

The Pixel 7a tops out at 128GB storage. Price in India is set at Rs 43,999.

Google, it seems, did not want to miss out on the smallest of details this year. 5G works out-of-the-box in India. You get dual speakers that are surprisingly loud for a tiny phone like this. Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC are available. The Type-C port is 3.2 compliant. All of this when put together make the Pixel 7a a more “complete” package than the Pixel 6a which frankly speaking, felt short-changed. To top it all up, Google also tied up with F1 Info Solutions to provide walk-in support spanning 28 stores across 27 cities in time for Pixel 7a launch. Presumably, this should help with quick assistance for when your phone meets with any untoward mishap.

Then when you factor in the camera setup, which we will talk more in-depth about in our full review, you’re looking at what is easily the most exciting Google A-series phone in years.

The Pixel 7a will have a lot of competition, no doubt. Samsung Galaxy A54 and OnePlus 11R instantly come to mind. Only this time, Google seems better prepared, not just on one or two parametres, but as a whole.