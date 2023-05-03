Google Pixel 7a, Poco F5 and more: Top 5 phones to launch in May we’re most excited about

Google’s Pixel hardware drop at I/O 2023 is probably one of the most awaited upcoming events, but Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a aren’t the only big launches confirmed for May 2023. There’s more exciting stuff incoming. While phones like the Poco F5 are confirmed to launch in India, others like the Realme 11 Pro series should arrive sooner rather than later.

Then there’s the whole “rumoured” lot that’s expected from the OnePlus Nord 3 to Samsung Galaxy F54 and more. Since we’re just starting off with the month, there may be more announcements around the corner in the coming days, so be sure to watch this space for more. Here we list, the top 5 phones to launch in May that we’re most excited about.

Google Pixel 7a

Google’s “budget” Pixel 7a is undeniably the most awaited product in May and its India launch has also been confirmed so, that’s even more fetching. The phone is launching globally at Google I/O 2023 on May 10 and officially arriving in India on May 11. It will be sold through Flipkart. The specs, as is usually the case, have leaked extensively leading into launch. We’re expecting the Pixel 6a to come with a 6.1-inch 1080p AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and Google’s Tensor G2 processor under the hood. The phone is tipped to come with a 64MP main camera and 13MP ultrawide. We can also expect it to come with fast wired and wireless charging. Fingers crossed about pricing.

Google Pixel Fold

The Pixel Fold will be the “showstopper” of Google I/O this year as it will be the company’s first folding phone. It, too, has leaked to death and the form factor, especially, has got us pumped and is the one to watch out for in the days to come. Google, according to leaks, is going for a sleek chassis with wide outer screen somewhat on the lines of Oppo’s Find N series foldables. We’re also expecting a gapless design courtesy a droplet-style hinge. Renders shared by Evan Blass suggest the inner screen will have sizeable bezels which while it may seem dated, could help give you more area to hold and avoid accidental touches— but we’ll see.

Poco F5

The Poco F5 is all set to launch in India on May 9, alongside global markets. The mid-ranger will mark the India debut of Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2. Rumour has it that the Poco F5 will be a rebranded Redmi Note 12 Turbo, or it would share a lot of the same specs at least, the choice of chipset being one such thing. We can expect the Poco F5 to come with a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, triple rear cameras with 64MP main sensor, 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging, and MIUI 14 software based on Android 13.

Poco F5 Pro

Globally, Poco is also launching the Poco F5 Pro alongside the Poco F5 on May 9. It’s not confirmed to launch in India yet. The Poco F5 Pro is believed to be a rebranded Redmi K60 which was launched in China late last year. Basis of that, we can expect the Poco F5 Pro to come with some notable hardware including a 2K 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, wireless charging and UFS4.0 storage.

Realme 11 Pro series

Realme 11 Pro series 5G is set to launch in China on May 10. It will have two models: Realme 11 Pro 5G and Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G. The Realme 11 Pro series 5G phones have been confirmed to come in three colours: Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green, and Astral Black. The Sunrise Beige will be the “hero” colour with “a lychee leather back and a lace-like strip that encircles its camera module and runs straight down to the bottom,” Realme has confirmed. The design is co-created by Realme Design Studio and former Gucci Prints designer, Matteo Menotto.

Speaking of hardware, the Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G will have a triple camera setup on the back headlined by a 200MP main sensor with optically stabilised lens. The phone is also confirmed to get a curved screen— AMOLED most likely. Going by the history of these phones, we can expect the Realme 11 Pro Plus and Realme 11 Pro to launch in India in the near future.