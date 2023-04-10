Google Pixel 7a new leak reveals design in full glory, broad bezels and new colours on cards

Google Pixel 7a is one of the most highly anticipated phones that has been making waves in the tech world with its frequent leaks and rumours. Latest leaked renders now give a glimpse into what consumers can expect from the upcoming Pixel 6a successor. The new leaked renders. Courtesy OnLeaks (via Mysmartprice) suggests that the phone will be offered in three colour choices, namely white, grey, and a light sky blue hue, although Google has not officially revealed the marketing names for these options.

According to the leaked images, the Pixel 7a will feature a dual-rear camera setup along with an LED flash, while the front will boast a centred punch-hole notch. Furthermore, the images reveal thick bezels on all four sides of the device.

A separate set of images from @Gadgetsdata reveal a 6.1-inch FHD+ 90Hz OLED display. If this information turns out to be accurate, the new Pixel 7a would represent a significant improvement over its predecessor, the Pixel 6a, which, despite its impressive specifications, lacked a high refresh rate panel.

The smartphone is said to run Google’s flagship Tensor G2 chipset paired with LPDDR5 RAM. This chipset boasts several enhancements over its predecessors, including the replacement of the Cortex-A76 middle cores with the Cortex-A78. Moreover, the chipset incorporates a new Tensor Processing unit, which is said to execute camera and speech-related tasks up to 60% more quickly. Google unveiled this chipset in its Pixel 7 and 7 Pro handsets.

There are talks that Pixel 7a could boast a ceramic body which will be a major upgrade over the plastic bodies we’ve seen in Pixel phones till now. Furthermore, the smartphone is said to come with a 50MP camera accompanied by a periscope lens.