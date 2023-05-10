Google Pixel 7a India price leaked hours ahead of I/O 2023 launch; full details

Google Pixel 7a India price has leaked just hours ahead of launch at Google I/O 2023 developer conference. Flipkart seems to have jumped the gun and put up the Google Pixel 7a India pricing, presumably by accident. The product listing doing the rounds of the internet suggests that the Google Pixel 7a will launch in India at a price of Rs 43,999, same as the Google Pixel 6a.

As is usually the case, Google is planning to bundle it with bank offers as well as offers on select Fitbit/Pixel products if you buy them together. As per the leaked listing, HDFC bank card users will be eligible for Rs 4,000 instant discount bringing the net effective price down to Rs 39,999. There is no word on exact memory configuration but basis of the listing, it looks like buyers will have a choice of three colours with the Pixel 7a— white, black and blue.

Google Pixel 7a leaked Flipkart listing.

The Google Pixel 7a will be launched at Google I/O 2023 later tonight. The keynote starts at 10:30PM in India and will witness Google making a bunch of hardware and software announcements. The Pixel 7a, as per Flipkart, will be launched in India at 12:30am on May 11, which is to say India pricing and availability should likely be announced soon after the Google I/O 2023 keynote. Whether or not the real price turns out to be same as the leaked pricing, we’ll know soon enough.

The Pixel 7a will reportedly come with a 90Hz AMOLED screen, Google’s Tensor G2 chip, 64MP dual cameras, and wireless charging. Watch this space for more details.