Google Pixel 7a India launch: Everything we know about Google’s upcoming ‘budget’ Pixel ahead of IO 2023

Google is set for I/O 2023 developer conference where it is expected to make a bunch of announcements across software and hardware. On May 10, which is when the keynote is taking place, we’ll hear more about Android 14 as well as Pixel hardware including the Pixel Fold and “budget” Pixel 7a. The Pixel Tablet should make an appearance, too. Of the three, the Pixel 7a is confirmed to launch in India. For all things Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet, we’ll just have to wait and watch how that pans out.

As is usually the case with most Pixel devices, the Pixel 7a has –also—leaked to death ahead of D-day. Everything from design to core specs to even the pricing included leaving nothing to the imagination.

Here’s a quick roundup of everything we know about the Google Pixel 7a so far:

When is Google Pixel 7a launching globally?

Pixel 7a is set to launch globally at Google I/O 2023 on May 10. The keynote event will kick-off at 10am Pacific Time which translates to 10:30pm in India.

When is Google Pixel 7a launching in India?

Pixel 7a is confirmed to launch in India on May 11, a day after its global unveiling at Google I/O 2023.

What is Google Pixel 7a’s expected pricing?

The budget Pixel 7a is expected to be priced lower than the Pixel 7. Rumour has it that Google Pixel 7a price in Europe will reportedly start at about €509 which roughly translates to Rs 46,000. Going by the Pixel 6a’s pricing and leaks doing the rounds of the internet, Pixel 7a price in India could be anywhere between Rs 42,000-50,000. The Pixel 6a was launched in India at a price of Rs 43,999. But we’ll see.

Will Google Pixel 7a have a faster screen than Pixel 6a?

There’s an off-chance that Google will finally outfit its budget Pixel with a high refresh rate display after receiving flak for putting a 60Hz panel in the Pixel 6a at a time when most competing phones ship with up to 120Hz screen.

What is the processor inside the Pixel 7a— expected?

It is all but certain that the Google Pixel 7a will be powered by the Tensor G2 chip, same as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. We’ll keep you posted in case things change last minute.

Google Pixel 7a expected specs, features, and more

Promo materials leaked by noted tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt) suggest the Pixel 7a will allegedly come with a 6.1-inch 1080p display, same as the Pixel 6a but it will have a faster 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it will come with Google’s Tensor G2 chip, same as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

The cameras seem to be in line to get the biggest update with the Pixel 7a pegged to come with a 64MP main and 13MP ultrawide (versus 12MP+12MP on the Pixel 6a). Super Res Zoom will also seemingly get a bump in this generation with the Pixel 7a said to support up to 8x (versus 7x on the Pixel 6a). On the front, the Pixel 7s is said to come with a 13MP selfie camera. Rounding off the package will be fast wired and wireless charging.

Design-wise, the Pixel 7a is expected to look exactly like the Pixel 7 with very minor differences. The biggest difference obviously will be the screen size. The other big difference will reportedly be the choice of colours. Generally speaking, the Pixel A series phones tend to have more options and something similar is being billed for the Pixel 7a as well with rumour mills hinting at four possible options in tow— blue, black, white, and coral.