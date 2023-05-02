Google Pixel 7a confirmed to launch in India on May 11; will be sold through Flipkart

Google Pixel 7a India launch has been confirmed. The “budget” Pixel 7a is coming to India on May 11, a day after its global unveiling at Google I/O 2023. As expected, Google will sell it through Flipkart.

As is usually the case with most Pixel phones, the Pixel 7a, too, has leaked extensively in the run-up to launch. The phone’s even gone on sale on Facebook marketplace giving onlookers a shot at the unboxing experience.

Google announced the Pixel 7a launch date in India on Twitter earlier today. The reveal is accompanied by a teaser image of the phone, also confirming one of the hero colours of the upcoming Pixel 7a – blue which is most likely to be called sky. The phone is expected to come in three more colours: black, white and a very fetching coral. It will be interesting to see how many of them are actually brought to India. An even more important thing to watch out for will be the phone’s pricing.

The Pixel 6a price in India is slightly on the higher side and even though it’s a fantastic phone otherwise, with a sticker price of over Rs 40,000, it pales next to competition in hardware. The Pixel 7a is tipped to come with a 90Hz AMOLED screen, Google’s Tensor G2 chip, 64MP OIS main camera, and wireless charging.

The phone is launching globally at Google I/O alongside a slew of other products including the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. The last two are not confirmed for an India launch at the time of writing. Watch this space for more updates.