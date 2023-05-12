Google Pixel 6a gets over Rs 10,000 price cut after Pixel 7a launch in India, but should you buy it?

Google Pixel 6a has seemingly received a big price cut in India after Pixel 7a launch. The Pixel 6a which has been selling at anywhere between Rs 25,000-Rs 30,000 in online sales, is listed for Rs 31,999 on Flipkart at the time of writings. But going by how its price keeps fluctuating day in and day out, it’s better to hold off your purchase and get the Pixel 7a at “maximum” value during sales which are more common these days than you’d think.

Anyhow, as we mentioned, the Pixel 6a is currently selling for Rs 31,999 on Flipkart, down Rs 12,000 from its launch price of Rs 43,999. Since Google has launched the Pixel 7a at the same price, Pixel 6a getting a permanent price cut isn’t very surprising though it’s not immediately clear if it will continue to sell for Rs 31,999 going forward. If Google Pixel 6a price drops are an indication, prospective Pixel 7a buyers would be better off waiting for a few months in case if they’re looking to get it at more affordable price. But we digress.

Question now is if the Pixel 6a at a price of around Rs 30,000 (HDFC Bank card users can avail Rs 1,000 additional discount bringing the price down further to Rs 30,999) is a good deal? Yes and no. While those chasing specs will surely have a tough time wrapping their heads around the Pixel 6a, those who don’t want to get sucked into them would find the Pixel 6a to be a great buy. The phone feels nice and premium and also gets you an IP67 rating, dependable performance and to top it all, outstanding camera credentials. It has its quirks, but it’s easy to live with them at a price of around Rs 30,000 than it would be at a price close to Rs 45,000.