Hours after Samsung confirmed its Galaxy Unpacked event, Google also confirmed the date for its next major launch event concerning its Pixel smartphone ecosystem. This year’s Made by Google event is scheduled for August 12 and will be hosted in New York, where the company is expected to showcase the Pixel 11 series smartphones as well as smart wearables. The official teaser gives away what these phones could look like, and, spoiler alert, they look a lot like the Pixel 10 series from last year.

Google’s official teaser shows one of the Pixel 11 series devices draped in a shade of shiny Gold colourway. The design seems largely unchanged from the Pixel 10 series, especially with the characteristic ‘pill-shaped’ camera hump and the flat sides.

However, while Google keeps the cover on the Pixel 11 series details for now, a comprehensive leak, courtesy of Dealabs and reliable tipster BillBil-Kun, has laid bare almost everything, including pricing models and storage variants to the precise colourways expected at launch.

The Pixel 11 series is tipped to feature four distinct models –

– the standard Google Pixel 11

– the Pixel 11 Pro

– the Pixel 11 Pro XL

– the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

With all the information that’s available on the internet, we have rounded up all the major updates you need to know about the upcoming Google Pixel 11 lineup.

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Google bids goodbye to the base 128GB storage

Taking a leaf out of Apple’s playbook, Google is completely abandoning the 128GB entry-level storage option across its entire flagship portfolio. The Pixel 11 series will now feature 256GB as the standard, baseline configuration. At a time when the tech industry is struggling to keep up with the RAM and storage chip prices, Google follows the industry trend of abandoning the baseline 128GB storage and offering a higher-tier 256GB storage as standard to justify the price hike.

As a result, the Pixel 11 series could command a higher starting price while being competitive with the Apple iPhone 17 series.

Google Pixel 11 series pricing leaks

While the baseline variant is getting a storage boost, consumers should brace themselves for a higher. Price increases are tipped for three out of the four expected models. Note that the leaked prices depict what it may cost to own these in the Europe. Indian price leaks are yet to surface, and they mostly differ from what is predicted for the European markets.

Google Pixel 11

The standard model will reportedly start at EUR 999 for the 256GB model. For comparison, last year’s Pixel 10 launched at EUR 899, which featured a lesser 128GB of storage. A higher-tier 512GB configuration is expected to retail at EUR 1,129.

Google Pixel 11 Pro

While the standard Pixel 11 is expected to witness a price hike, the more premium Pixel 11 Pro is rumoured to retain its predecessor’s pricing structure. It is expected to start at EUR 1,199 for 256GB variant. It will also likely be offered in 512GB (EUR 1,329) and a massive 1TB configuration (EUR 1,589).

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL

The larger Pro sibling is tipped to see a direct EUR 100 increase, starting at EUR 1,399 for 256GB. The 512GB and 1TB variants are expected to hit EUR 1,529 and EUR 1,789, respectively.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold

Google’s ultra-premium foldable isn’t escaping the price hikes either. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is rumoured to start at a higher EUR 1,999 for the 256GB variant, jumping to EUR 2,129 for 512GB and topping out at EUR 2,389 for the 1TB option.

Google Pixel 11 series colours

For the Pixel 11 generation, Google is leaning into an updated colour palette for the four models. Here’s what the leaks suggest for the Pixel 11 family:

Pixel 11: The standard model will come in four colours, namely Fuchsia, Light Sterling, Midnight Haze, and Moss.

Pixel 11 Pro & Pro XL: The Pro versions are said to retain a more understated, executive look, featuring Dune, Light Fog, Midnight Haze, and Pine colourways.

Pixel 11 Pro Fold: The premium Pixel 11 Pro Fold will keep things minimalist and premium, available exclusively in Midnight Haze and Pine.

Pixel 11 series software updates

As always, the latest Pixel 11 series will serve as the ultimate hardware showcase for Google’s ecosystem, which also coincides with the broader rollout of the stable Android 17 update to existing Pixel devices. To mark the Pixel 11 as an upgrade, you can expect Google to offer several exclusive software features on top of Android 17, with most of them likely pertaining to Gemini Intelligence AI features. We expect to see more agentic AI features onboard the new Pixel 11 series.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to add more multitasking options in Android 17, fused with AI features. This will help its cause is competing with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.