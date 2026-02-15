In a bid to challenge Apple’s rumoured iPhone 17e, Google’s affordable yet feature-packed A-series is getting ready to spawn the Pixel 10a in India. Google has already confirmed that the Pixel 10a will be launched globally on February 18, with pre-orders potentially opening the same day on platforms like Flipkart and the official Google Store. This marks an earlier arrival compared to the Pixel 9a, which debuted in March 2025. It seems that Google is ready to go all in on the competitive sub-Rs 50,000 segment.

Although Google has not yet made an official announcement, several reports and retail listings have spilled detailed specifications, expected pricing, and design insights. The Pixel 10a is positioned to deliver the signature Pixel experience, which includes excellent cameras, clean Android software, and long-term updates, at a more accessible price point.

Pixel 10a: Expected pricing and availability in India

The Pixel 10a, which has already been teased officially by Google, seems to be more of an iterative update than a major upgrade. Hence, leaked information points to a starting price of around Rs 49,999 in India, aligning closely with previous A-series models in the Rs 40,000– Rs 55,000 range. Storage variants are expected to include 128GB and 256GB options, both paired with 8GB RAM. Availability will likely be through Flipkart (as the primary e-commerce partner) and Google’s official channels, with possible early-bird offers or discounts for pre-order sign-ups.

Pixel 10a leaked specifications at a glance

While full official specifications remain under wraps, a detailed leak from German outlet WinFuture, sourced from retailer data, has revealed the phone’s near-identical profile to the Pixel 9a, featuring only incremental upgrades in key areas.

The Pixel 10a measures 153.9 x 73 x 9 mm and weighs 183g, making it slightly more compact and 3g lighter than its predecessor. It retains the familiar Pixel look with a flat frame and flush camera module, now protected by Gorilla Glass 7i on the display (an upgrade from Gorilla Glass 3 on the Pixel 9a) for better durability. It carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Available colours include Obsidian (black), Fog (white/greenish), Lavender (blue/purple), and Berry (red/pinkish).

As far as the display is concerned, you will be greeted with a 6.3-inch P-OLED panel with Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2424 pixels), a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

One of the more shocking revelations includes the chipset of choice – instead of offering the latest Tensor G5, Google will stick with the Tensor G4 for the Pixel 10a. This will be paired with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1. Connectivity sees a minor bump to Bluetooth 6 (from 5.4).

Camera hardware mirrors the prior model too – a 48MP main sensor (with OIS), 13MP ultrawide, and 13MP selfie camera. Google’s computational photography and AI features are expected to bear the brunt of all expectations, especially in portraits, low-light, and video.

Battery capacity holds at 5,100mAh, but charging gets a notable boost to 45W wired (up from 23W on the Pixel 9a), promising faster top-ups. Wireless charging is not mentioned in the leak.

Out of the box, it runs Android 16 with Google’s signature promise of seven years of OS upgrades and security patches.

Should you wait for Pixel 10a or look elsewhere?

Note that the above information comes courtesy of a leak and Google is yet to verify any of it. However, with a limited spec-upgrade plan, the Pixel 10a seems to be a cautious approach to the midrange smartphone formula, offering reasons to upgrade to the Pixel 10. Google could bet highly on its advanced AI features and a highly capable smart camera system.