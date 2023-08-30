Google Photos’ locked folder feature now comes on iPhones, web

Google Photos is bringing its Locked Folder feature to iPhones and the web, giving users a “password-protected space” to store sensitive photos and videos. The feature, which was first released for Android devices in May 2021, allows users to create a separate folder for their most private images and videos. These files are hidden from the main Google Photos interface and can only be accessed when you sign in to Google Photos and open Locked Folder with your device’s passcode.

“we’re starting to roll out the option to back up your Locked Folder so you can access those photos and videos with your passcode on any of your devices. Plus, you’ll now be able to set up and access Locked Folder on iOS devices and the web,” Google wrote in a blog post. The Locked Folder feature is rolling out to iPhones and the web now.

Once a locked folder is created, users can add photos and videos to it by selecting them and then tapping on the Move to Locked Folder option. Files in the locked folder will not appear in the main Google Photos interface, search results, or Memories. They will also not be accessible by other apps. The Locked Folder feature is a welcome addition to Google Photos, giving users a way to keep their most private photos and videos safe.

Google has also introduced a more simplistic settings page on Google Photos allowing users to take control of their photos and privacy. This page makes it easier to find and adjust the privacy controls and other settings. The redesigned page replaces the single settings page with easy to navigate sections for privacy, backup, sharing, notifications and more.

