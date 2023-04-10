Google Pay users on Pixel are randomly getting up to Rs 88,000 credited to their account for some reason

In a bizarre incident, several Reddit users have reported that their Google Pay accounts were randomly credited with unexpected amounts, some of the users got their account credited up to $1,072 (approximately Rs 87,877)



According to reports, this incident happened due to a Google bug. The amount was received only by Google Pixel users. No cases of were reported in India as across the country Google Pay is a UPI app and in other countries, Google Pay works as a wallet.



Some users claim that the amount was taken back from them but as of now, Google has not published any report for this error. According to the Pixel user’s claim, they received $100 (approximately Rs 8,197), and $200 (approximately Rs 16,395) due to the error.



According to the Google Pixel subreddit, they were notified that they received this money for “Dogfooding the Google Pay remittance experience”. Dogfooding in the corporate world stands for the use of a newly developed product or service by a company’s staff to test it before it is made available to customers.

According to the user’s claim, the wrong cashback was a result of a glitch caused due to updates made by Google in the Google Pay app.



In the meanwhile, the speculations and wait for Google Pixel 7a is in the air. As the Google event is around the corner, the excitement of Pixel users is increasing day by day. It is speculated Google might launch the new Pixel 7a in its upcoming event I/O 2023 which is scheduled to happen in the month of May.