Google Password Manager gets an update: how to use biometrics on Chrome and other details

Google continues to work to make its Password Manager gain prominence with major new updates. The tech company aims to make the manager easier to use with more secure passwords. The Password Manager generates distinctive passwords and autofills them across platforms. This feature will soon have biometric authentication on PC. Both Android and iOS have had biometric authentication for some time now. When this authentication is turned on, it will add another layer of security by asking for fingerprint recognition or facial recognition before the manager autofills the passwords.

The type of biometrics available to the user would depend on the hardware that they are using. For instance, if their PC has a fingerprint reader, they will be able to use fingerprint recognition. It will also depend on whether the operating system of the user’s PC supports it or not. Google has not yet confirmed when this feature will roll out.

The Password Manager appears in the top-right corner, within the three dots, on the Chrome window. Users can create a desktop shortcut on their Mac or Windows. After clicking on Password Manager, a full screen appears that has a four-colour key logo on the top left, along with a search bar at the top. There are three tabs. The first is that of “Passwords,” and it shows an option of “Add,” through which the users can add new passwords. There is another tab in “Settings” that allows the users to import their passwords from other credential managers and sync them across all their logged-in Android and Chrome devices.

Further, Google now lets you add notes that the user can access by clicking on the “key” icon that appears at the top of the address bar. These notes come in handy when there are multiple logins for the same website or there is a requirement for a pin to go with the passwords. The user can launch Password Manager by clicking on the “manage passwords” button. The button appears when Chrome prompts the user to autofill a password. These updates are not platform-specific.

The updates have appeared after the tech company integrated its Chrome and Android password managers. The updated version is more consistent and looks streamlined. Further, it gives out automatic alerts when any password is compromised.