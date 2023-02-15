Google parent Alphabet’s chairman says company was hesitant to launch ChatGPT AI rival; know reason why

Google’s ChatGPT-rival, Bard, met with a lukewarm reception. The experimental AI chatbot, in its demo video, made a goof up which was noticed by several astronomers on Twitter. The company’s stock price for the day took a major hit due to the error and gathered criticism from its employees for being “rushed” and “botched” .

Now Google parent company Alphabet chairman John Hennessy has come forward to talk about Bard claiming that Google’s announcement of Bard was to show that company owns a ChatGPT bot-like technology, however, it’s not quite ready for release as a product just yet. Hennessy was speaking at a summit held by venture firm Celesta Capital in Mountain View, California.

“I think Google was hesitant to productize this because it didn’t think it was really ready for a product yet, but, I think, as a demonstration vehicle, it’s a great piece of technology,” Hennessy was quoted by a CNBC report wherein he added that generative AI requires a progress of one to two years before it’s considered market-ready for the public.

While Hennessy chose not to offer any opinion or reaction on public’s response to Bard, he said that Google was slow to launch Bard, also, because the AI is still giving incorrect answers. “You don’t want to put a system out that either says wrong things or sometimes says toxic things,” he said reflecting Pichai’s response from December wherein he said that the tech industry has to be a little more careful about the situation it creates in civil society.

“I think these models are still in the early days — figuring out how to bring them into a product stream and do it in a way that’s sensitive to correctness, as well as issues like toxicity,” Hennessy told CNBC.