scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Google outage: Services back up for US users, confirms company

Alphabet Inc’s Google said services were back up for users in the U.S. after a brief outage late on Tuesday, according to a company spokesperson. “There was a very brief issue affecting the availability of results for some searches, limited to the Americas region, and it was quickly addressed,” the spokesperson said in an email, […]

Written by Reuters
Google outage: Services back up for US users, confirms company
Google outage: Services back up for US users, confirms company

Alphabet Inc’s Google said services were back up for users in the U.S. after a brief outage late on Tuesday, according to a company spokesperson.

“There was a very brief issue affecting the availability of results for some searches, limited to the Americas region, and it was quickly addressed,” the spokesperson said in an email, without disclosing further details on the outage.

At the peak of the outage more than 22,000 users were impacted, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Also Read

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

ALSO READ l WhatsApp outage in India: Users report failure to download videos, other issues

About 87% of impacted users had reported issues with Google Search, Downdetector data showed.

As of 10:21 pm ET (02:21 GMT), the number of outage reports dropped to 324.

More Stories on
Google
technology news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-04-2023 at 13:06 IST

Stock Market