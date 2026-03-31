Google has opened applications for its PhD Fellowship 2026, giving Indian research students a chance to get strong financial support and global exposure. This fellowship is especially useful for students working in advanced technology fields and offers funding of up to Rs. 47 lakh.

The fellowship is designed for outstanding PhD students and is meant to recognise innovative research in computer science and related fields. For Indian scholars, the award can provide major support for research, travel and academic growth.

What is offered?

This fellowship is not just about money. It also helps students grow in their research careers. Selected students receive financial support, guidance from Google researchers, and opportunities to connect with experts from around the world.

In India, the fellowship can provide around $50,000 (Rs.3–47 lakh) over a few years. This includes stipend, research expenses, and travel support. Compared to regular PhD stipends in India, this is much higher.

Who can apply?

The fellowship is open to full-time PhD students studying in recognised Indian universities. It mainly focuses on students working in areas like artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity, and other tech-related fields.

Students usually cannot apply directly. Instead, their university must nominate them. Selection depends on academic performance, research quality, and innovative ideas.

What is the application process and deadline?

Applications for 2026 started in March and will likely close by April 30, 2026.

How to apply?

The university must nominate the student; direct applications from students are not accepted.

Applications must be submitted by an official representative of the university during the application window.

The India-specific application must include the student’s transcripts from the first year or semester of a bachelor’s degree to date, 2 to 3 letters of recommendation, and a one-page CV of the primary PhD programme advisor.

All materials must be submitted in English and uploaded as a single flat PDF.

Since universities send nominations, students need to stay in touch with their professors or departments.

After that, Google reviews the applications and announces the selected candidates later in the year.

Why is this fellowship important?

This fellowship is important because it supports talented researchers in India. It not only provides money but also connects students with global experts.

For PhD students, this is a big opportunity to gain recognition, improve their research, and build a strong career in technology.