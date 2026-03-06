Google has introduced a new capability in its Find Hub network to allow Android users to securely share the real-time location of missing luggage with participating airlines, aiming to speed up recovery and reduce traveler stress at airports. The feature, rolled out as part of the March 2026 Android update (including the Pixel Drop), lets passengers generate a secure, temporary link from the Find Hub app showing a bag’s live position, if a compatible tracker tag is attached to the luggage.

This link can be pasted directly into the airline’s baggage claim form on their app or website, giving baggage teams immediate access to updated location data without manual back-and-forth.

Google Find Hub for lost airport tags: How it works

– To use it, passengers open the Find Hub app, select the missing item.

– Tap “Share Item Location” to create an encrypted URL.

– Airlines integrated with systems like SITA’s WorldTracer or Reunitus’s NetTracer can view the map directly in their workflows.

Privacy is prioritised as data is encrypted. Users can stop sharing it anytime and links expire automatically after seven days. Sharing halts instantly if the phone detects the bag is nearby.

The tool builds on similar iOS AirTag sharing features but extends Google’s crowd-sourced Find Hub network to airline partnerships, providing extra visibility beyond traditional baggage scans.

Early airline partners and future expansion

The feature launched with Turkish Airlines as an early adopter and already includes over ten international carriers, which includes Air India, AJet, China Airlines, Lufthansa Group (Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Swiss), Saudia, and Scandinavian Airlines (SAS). Google has indicated more airlines, including Qantas, will join soon. No major U.S. carriers are currently listed.

Lost luggage remains a common pain point, often causing delays and uncertainty at baggage carousels. By enabling real-time sharing, the feature helps airlines prioritise cases, narrow search areas in busy hubs, and communicate proactively, potentially cutting compensation payouts and improving passenger satisfaction. Google positions it as a step toward a unified platform for tracking items across devices, with travel as the initial focus.

While the tool requires a Find Hub-compatible tracker (such as third-party Bluetooth tags), it offers a practical solution for frequent flyers in an era of increasing air travel disruptions.