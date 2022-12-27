Google might fire 6 percent poorly performing employees in 2023: Report

A meeting was held at Google last week wherein discussions regarding the performance of the employees were conducted. People who know about this reported to CNBC that 6 percent of the employees fall under the poorly performing category that “puts them at risk for corrective action.” This suggests that the company is planning layoffs.

The Information has claimed in their recent report that Google is planning to deduct 6 percent of the headcount, which is around 10,000 employees, on the basis of their performance. The company is to analyse the performance via a new system. The mentioned source said that employees must have “achieved the near-impossible” and contributed “more than we (Google) thought possible” in order to be in the highest categories.

Apparently Google believes that the two highest categories will be filled by 22 percent of the employees. As per the report, few employees have complained about the technical and procedural problems with the new performance system. They think that it will not rate the work accurately. The tech giant has not announced any official layoff plan as of now but reports assert that a few number of job cuts might take place.

A lot of employees have expressed their concerns regarding this situation. There has been no word from CEO Sundar Pichai yet regarding this matter. The report says that the employees will get full transparency on everything but there is no details behind the reasons for the layoff. Apart from Google, Amazon might also extend their layoffs till next year. The exact number of layoffs that are to happen next year is not confirmed yet.

There have been a lot of layoffs that took place in 2022. Starting from Twitter it passed on to its counterparts such as Apple and Amazon. The layoffs happened for various reasons and various companies and the system of firing the employees also differed.

ALSO READ | Cybersecurity in 2022: From AIIMS to Twitter and Rockstar Games, biggest data breaches reported this year

ALSO READ | Year-ender: 10 tech products from Microsoft, Apple, Google, others that were shut down in 2022