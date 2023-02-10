Google, Microsoft are not alone, ChatGPT has also caught Opera’s attention

Following in the footsteps of Google and Microsoft, Opera browser has now announced to integrate ChatGPT into the browser. This was informed by Kunlun Tech-the parent company of Opera. No further details have been shared by the company on this but it is expected that this integration will help Opera users get access to relevant information in a more conversational and human-like manner. With not much known about this integration at this moment, there are speculations that the range of new Opera could be similar to Google’s Bard and Microsoft’s Bing. However, these are just rumours and the company is yet to give details on this.

Google, Microsoft, Opera and several other tech companies have pulled up their socks to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The chatbot in very less time has gained popularity for its human-like interactive responses. Despite its limitation of having access to information till only 2021, AI experts see ChatGPT as a promising innovation in the space of AI.

Google’s Chrome browser leads the marketplace for browsers with 65.4% market share worldwide while Microsoft’s Edge browser holds 4.5% share. The Norwegian web browsing company Opera has comparatively less presence with 2.4% market share as revealed in the Statcounter data for January cited by CNBC. The ChatGPT integration could help Opera position itself as one of the top AI-backed rivals against browsers like 2Edge and Chrome. With ChatGPT integrated into the search, Opera users can expect more relevant and up-to-date information presented to them without having to leave the browser.

Opera’s move to incorporate ChatGPT shows the growing trend amongst technology conglomerates to adopt AI innovation. As these AI technologies continue to learn and grow with time, we can expect more such announcements in future. While Bard, new Edge Browser and new Opera browser is yet to be publicly available, it will be interesting to see how the dynamics of browser market change with the advent of these AI-powered browsers in the space.