Google Meet introduces “On-the-Go” mode: how to use and other details

Back when the world was shut off, Google Meet came as a salvation, be it for school lectures or conference meetings. However, that practise continued very well into the post-pandemic period, bringing us to a time where we join meetings even while taking a stroll in the park or walking down the road. This might sound too easy, but it can end up in a dangerous situation, so such a practise is not recommended. But Google is here to introduce a feature that might resolve this issue. The “On-the-Go” mode of Google Meet will allow the users to stay connected to the video call while staying focused on the road.

While it is strongly advised to join any such meeting with all the participants being safe and secure, sometimes we give in to our busy schedules, and that might lead to any unintended catastrophe. With the current Google Meet interface on mobile devices, it can be quite distracting and can make users end up in dangerous situations. So, the “On-the-Go” mode introduces a new interface that is specifically designed to join the meetings while the user is walking.

When the feature arrives, it can be enabled in two ways. If Google Meet automatically detects the user’s movement through the phone’s motion sensors, it will give the user the prompt to switch to “On-the-Go” mode. Another way to switch is manually. There would be a new option introduced in the in-call menu, which is represented by three dots.

Once the user has enabled the feature, Meet will disable the user’s camera. Further, it will stop streaming the videos of other participants as well. The user will be engaged through a new interface with only a few large and easy-to-press icons for mute, audio (that is, to switch between Bluetooth, speaker, or anything else), and raise your hand. Once the user comes to a halt and is finally stationary, they can tap on the option “Turn Off On-the-Go” in order to transition back to Google Meet’s usual interface.

Google Meet’s recent updates have introduced a stream of new features. Users can now turn their camera and microphone on or off through the picture-in-picture window. Further, the user can now raise (your hand), chat, turn captions on or off, resize the window, and enable various layouts and backgrounds.