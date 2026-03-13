Google has just announced a new AI-based update to its Google Maps service. The company announced this in its blog post that a new “Ask Maps” feature, along with an updated “Immersive navigation” is coming to the app. With this update, Google is merging its latest Gemini models into its popular navigation service.

Ask Maps in Google Maps

One of the major changes users can expect from this update is the Ask Maps functionality. Using this chatbot, people can interact with Google Maps in a much more productive manner. This feature lets users ask complex, real-world questions using natural language, such as “My phone is dying, where can I charge it without having to wait in a long line for coffee?” or “Is there a public tennis court with lights on that I can play at tonight?”

In essence, you essentially get the natural language conversation power of Gemini AI in Google Maps, making navigation a tad easier for explorers and those seeking quick help on the move.

According to Google, this feature can also be used to quickly plan trips. For example, you could ask, “I’m headed to the Grand Canyon, Horseshoe Bend, and Coral Dunes, any recommended stops along the way?” Maps will then give you directions, ETAs, and tips from real people, like how to find a hidden trail or get a free entry ticket.

Additionally, Google has updated Maps’ voice guidance to sound more natural. For example, if you’re getting off the highway in two exits, you will now hear something like, “Go past this exit and take the next one for Illinois 43 South.”

Street view surroundings

Google has also announced through the blog post that Maps users will also get a preview of the surroundings of the destination using Street View imagery. Moreover, they can also get recommendations on where to park, where the entrances are, etc.

Regarding this functionality, Miriam Daniel, VP of Google, said, “Our team set out to redesign the driving experience with the objective of taking the guesswork out of trips,” in a briefing with reporters.

She also added, “Immersive navigation is a complete transformation of the navigation experience. It’s got redesigned visuals, fresh real-world information that’s brought to you just in time, and more intuitive guidance.”

When can users expect this feature to roll out?

Immersive Navigation in Google Maps begins rolling out across users in India and the US. Google is rolling out the feature over the coming months to eligible iOS and Android devices, as well as CarPlay, Android Auto, and vehicles with Google built-in. Users should keep checking for the latest update via the Google Play Store.