Google makes new Gmail interface standard experience, no longer allows to go back

Google has announced to make the new Gmail user interface is the standard experience for users. To recall, Google announced a new interface at the start of 2022 but it allowed users to go back to the original view. Google informs that starting this month, users will no longer have the option to revert to the original view.

“Starting this month, this user interface will become the standard experience for Gmail, with no option to revert back to the “original view.” With the new UI, users are still able to change their Gmail theme, inbox type, and more through quick settings,” Google mentions in its blog post.

To help understand about the new interface, Google writes that it will offer an integrated view to users with all necessary applications put together in one space. Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet will be available on the left side of the window and become standard for users who have turned on Chat. Users will no longer have the option to configure Chat on the right side.

While users don’t have the option to go back to the original view, they can customise this new interface to include the apps that are most important to them. Google believes that this will make it easier to access the most important application and save the hassle to switch between applications, windows, or tabs. Users can choose to either keep Google Chat or Google Meet apps in the new interface.

Google is rolling out the update gradually and could take up to 15 days for a complete rollout. Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, will receive this update. Google informs that it won’t be available to Google Workspace Essentials customers.

