Google has introduced Lyria 3 Pro, which is a new tool that can create full music tracks from simple text prompts. Lyria Pro 3, developed by Google DeepMind, is a tool that is part of the Gemini platform and aims to make music creation easy for everyone, especially for those with no musical background.

The company wrote in its blogpost that Lyria 3 Pro can now generate musical tracks up to three minutes long, and it is able to process the music structure in a better way. Moreover, users can simply prompt the AI tool to generate specific parts of the song like verses, intros, choruses, and more.

How Does the Lyria 3 Pro Work?

Lyria 3 Pro works in a very simple way. Users just type what kind of song they want, like the mood, genre, or theme, and the AI creates a complete track in seconds.

What makes it special is that it doesn’t just use pre-made sounds. Instead, it creates original music with melody, rhythm, instruments, and even vocals. This makes the final output feel more natural and unique.

The tool can also create short songs, making it useful for social media videos, reels, or background music.

Music From Images and Videos

One of the most interesting features of Lyria 3 Pro is that it can also create music from images or videos.

For example, if you upload a peaceful beach photo, the AI might create a calm tune. A busy city image could result in energetic music. This helps creators match sound with visuals easily.

Users can also adjust things like tempo, energy, and vocal style, giving them more control over the final output.

Safety and Transparency

To make sure the tool is used responsibly, Google has added safety features. Every track created by Lyria 3 Pro includes a hidden watermark using SynthID technology. This helps identify that the music is AI-generated.

There are also filters to prevent misuse, especially when it comes to copyrighted or harmful content.

Who Can Use Lyria 3 Pro?

Google has integrated the music generation model into several of its platforms:

Vertex AI: The Lyria 3 Pro is now available in the public preview for Vertex AI, enabling businesses to create audio at scale. This could help them create soundtracks related to gaming for their videos.

Google AI Studio and Gemini API: The Lyria 3 Pro is now available for developers to enhance their musical coherence and ability to experiment with next-generation creative models.