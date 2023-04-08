Google is reportedly prepping potential Apple AirTag rival item tracker, launch tipped for I/0 2023.

According to reports, Google is developing a rival for Apple’s AirTag and could launch it at the upcoming Google event I/O 2023. The product is rumoured and is called “Google Spot”. At the event, it is also speculated that Google might launch its Pixel 7A mid-range smartphone, the much-awaited Pixel tablet and the Android 14 operating system. The event is scheduled for May 14, 2023.



In an attempt to compete with Apple’s AirTag, Google is planning to launch its first-ever item tracker. It is believed the Google device would be a small, round Bluetooth tracker that can be attached to keys, wallets, and other items to help users locate them using their mobile devices. The Google device is expected to work with both Android and iOS devices.

Samsung is also said to be working on its new item tracker which is expected to debut alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 later in the year 2023.



Now, what are AirTags, let’s understand this. AirTags are small round-shaped trackers that can be attached to valuable items like bags, wallets and other items which might get misplaced by people. The Apple AirTag uses the “Find My Network” to locate items.



According to a blog post, it is said that Samsung’s SmartTag+ uses ultra-wideband technology to relocate lost items. Reportedly, it is speculated that Google might also use the same technology in its upcoming rumoured AirTag-rival device whose details might surface at the Google I/O event which is scheduled for May 14, 2023.