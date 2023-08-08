Google is coming to eat Grammarly’s lunch with new free AI grammar check Search tool: How to use, other details

Google wants to help you with your grammar goof ups. The company has announced a new AI-powered grammar check tool that will be available in its search engine. The tool will be able to identify and correct grammar errors. This could be a major blow to Grammarly, a popular paid grammar checker that is currently used by millions of people.

According to a 9to5Google report, the new “grammar checker” tool is currently available only in English. There are chances that Google could more language support in future. It is free to use.

Google describes the tool as a means to “check if a phrase or sentence is written in a grammatically correct way or how to correct it, if not.”

To use Google’s new grammar check tool, users will simply need to type a phrase “grammar check” into the search bar. This will help Search understand that you intend to do the grammar check. If the sentence is grammatically correct, a green checkmark will appear under the “Grammar Check” section. If there are any errors, Google will provide suggestions for correction. The tool will also be able to identify spelling errors.

Google warns that its grammar check tool is powered by the AI technology and therefore, it might not be 100% accurate, especially with partial sentences. Like the other AI-powered tool, grammar checker is also constantly learning and improving.

Google also reminds users to abide by Google Search’s overall policies while using the tool. This means that one should not type content that are dangerous, harassing, hateful, medical, sexually explicit, include terrorism, violent or is vulgar language and profane.

As the tool is constantly learning, Google recommends submitting feedback on the grammar check result to improve its efficacy. User can type their feedback in the box given on the bottom right and click send.

The launch of Google’s grammar check tool is a major development in the online grammar checker market. The market so far has been majorly dominated by Grammarly that has been a dominant player in this market for years. However, Google’s new tool could give it a run for its money.

This is because Google has a much larger user base than Grammarly, and also the new tool is free to use. This could entice many users.

