Google I/O 2026 starts on May 19 (today), and like previous years, AI is likely to be the biggest focus. The event will run for two days and will be available to watch live online. Google is expected to share updates on Gemini, Android, Chrome, and other products, along with keynotes, live demos, and “Dialogues” sessions where experts talk about the future of AI.

Google I/O 2026: When and where to watch

The opening keynote of Google I/O 2026 is scheduled to begin at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. It will also be broadcast live online through YouTube and the official io.google website.

The event takes place on Tuesday, May 19, starting at 10:00 AM PT (10:30 PM IST). For reference, the main keynote at last year’s I/O ran for close to two hours.

Google I/O 2026: What to expect

A few weeks before I/O 2026, Google held “The Android Show: I/O edition,” where it introduced the newest Android update and also revealed a new series of laptops called Googlebooks. These laptops are said to run on a new operating system that combines elements of Android and ChromeOS.

The company also announced Gemini Intelligence, a feature that allows AI agents to perform tasks on an Android phone. It’s likely that Google will share more details about the operating system used in Googlebooks during the main I/O keynote.

ALSO READ How 19-year-old Pratyush Mishra is using AI to transform grassroots auto retail in India

Google is reportedly preparing to unveil significant upgrades to its Gemini AI systems. The company is said to be working on more advanced, context-aware assistants that can manage increasingly complicated actions across different apps and connected services.

For Android 17, a major reveal is anticipated, with expectations of smoother performance, improved multitasking capabilities, and deeper integration of AI-driven features built directly into the operating system.

On the hardware and XR side, Google may highlight progress in its Android XR initiative. This could include next-generation smart glasses powered by Gemini, along with enhanced augmented and mixed reality experiences.

In addition, Chrome is expected to gain stronger Gemini support. This may bring built-in AI tools for tasks like summarizing web pages, completing online forms, and automating common browsing activities.

The company is likely to continue expanding AI features inside Google Search. More advanced AI Overviews and conversational search experiences are expected to become a major part of the keynote.

Updates for Wear OS are also expected during the conference. Google may introduce tighter Gemini integration for smartwatches along with better health and productivity features.

Google could tease a new operating system, reportedly called Aluminium OS. The platform is rumoured to combine elements of ChromeOS and Android with AI-first functionality.