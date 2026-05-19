Google I/O 2026 LIVE updates: Android 17, Gemini AI, Android XR Glasses — Major announcements expected tonight
Google I/O Event 2026 LIVE Updates: Google is expected to showcase Android 17, new Gemini features, Wear OS improvements, Search updates, Project Astra developments, and several other announcements during its keynote event.
Google I/O 2026 LIVE updates: It’s that time of the year when Google’s annual developer event comes in with a host of new announcements for the year ahead. I/O is where Google unveils its latest advancements in software, artificial intelligence, hardware integrations, and developer tools, and this year’s Google I/O 2026 is expected to be no different.
Scheduled to be held at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, the 2026 edition runs over two days, i.e., May 19 and 20, focusing heavily on AI breakthroughs, the evolution of Android, and enhancements across Google’s ecosystem, including Gemini, Chrome, Cloud, and more.
As usual, I/O 2026 serves as a critical platform for Google to outline its roadmap for the coming year, blending keynote addresses from leaders like Sundar Pichai with technical sessions for developers worldwide.
Google I/O 2026: How and where to watch in India
The main Google keynote begins today at 10:00 AM PT, which translates to 10:30 PM IST on May 19. Indian viewers can easily stream it live on the Google for Developers YouTube channel through any web browser or the YouTube mobile app. A developer keynote follows at 1:30 PM PT (2:00 AM IST).
The full event is accessible online at io.google, with replays available shortly after each session ends. No registration is required for the livestream, making it convenient for enthusiasts and professionals across India to tune in from the comfort of their homes or offices.
Additionally, you can stay with us and get all the updates with professional commentary live from our Financial Express Online Live Blog.
Google I/O 2026 comes a week after Android Show
Just days before the main event, Google hosted The Android Show: I/O Edition on May 12, providing an in-depth preview of Android 17. The presentation highlighted the OS’s transformation into an “intelligence system” with features like Gemini Intelligence integration, custom widgets, improved performance, better media capabilities, and enhanced support for large screens and desktop-like experiences.
It also touched on tools like a new OS verification feature to combat unofficial versions and broader ecosystem updates. This pre-event show handled much of the Android-specific news, allowing today’s I/O keynote to focus on broader AI and cross-product innovations.
AI will undoubtedly dominate the proceedings, with deep dives into multimodal models, media generation, robotics, intelligent agents, and infrastructure improvements for developers. Expect significant updates to Gemini, potentially including more agentic capabilities for proactive assistance, alongside enhancements in Search, Workspace, and new AI-powered features across services. Google is likely to showcase how these technologies enable end-to-end AI applications, making development more efficient and experiences more intuitive for users.
Hardware, platform, and ecosystem teases
Beyond software, we also look forward to insights on Android XR, potential smart glasses integrations, Chrome improvements for a more intelligent web experience, and details on new operating systems like the one powering upcoming Googlebook devices. While major hardware launches are less common at I/O, subtle reveals or roadmaps for Pixel devices and wearables could emerge.
Live Updates
Google I/O 2026 LIVE updates: All the latest updates on Android 17, Gemini announcements, Android XR glasses, and other major reveals expected tonight
15:22 (IST)
19 May 2026
Google I/O 2026 LIVE updates: All about Android XR
Google I/O 2026 LIVE updates: Google is also expected to showcase advancements in Android XR, including new Gemini-powered smart glasses and improved augmented and mixed reality experiences.
15:18 (IST)
19 May 2026
Google I/O 2026 LIVE updates: All about Android 17 update
Google I/O 2026 LIVE updates: Android 17 is expected to bring smoother performance, better multitasking features, and more advanced smart tools integrated directly into the operating system.
15:14 (IST)
19 May 2026
Google I/O 2026 LIVE updates: Set to begin at Shoreline Amphitheatre, California
Google I/O 2026 LIVE updates: The opening keynote of Google I/O 2026 is scheduled to begin at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. It will also be broadcast live online through YouTube and the official io.google website.
15:10 (IST)
19 May 2026
Google I/O 2026 LIVE updates: When to watch live
Google I/O 2026 LIVE updates: The event takes place on Tuesday, May 19, starting at 10:00 AM PT (10:30 PM IST). For reference, the main keynote at last year’s I/O ran for close to two hours.
15:09 (IST)
19 May 2026
Google I/O 2026 LIVE updates: Launch time
Google I/O 2026 LIVE updates: Google I/O 2026 begins at 10:00 AM PT (10:30 PM IST), and the keynote will be available to watch live through a web browser or the YouTube app.