Google I/O 2026 LIVE updates: It’s that time of the year when Google’s annual developer event comes in with a host of new announcements for the year ahead. I/O is where Google unveils its latest advancements in software, artificial intelligence, hardware integrations, and developer tools, and this year’s Google I/O 2026 is expected to be no different.

Scheduled to be held at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, the 2026 edition runs over two days, i.e., May 19 and 20, focusing heavily on AI breakthroughs, the evolution of Android, and enhancements across Google’s ecosystem, including Gemini, Chrome, Cloud, and more.

As usual, I/O 2026 serves as a critical platform for Google to outline its roadmap for the coming year, blending keynote addresses from leaders like Sundar Pichai with technical sessions for developers worldwide.

Google I/O 2026: How and where to watch in India

The main Google keynote begins today at 10:00 AM PT, which translates to 10:30 PM IST on May 19. Indian viewers can easily stream it live on the Google for Developers YouTube channel through any web browser or the YouTube mobile app. A developer keynote follows at 1:30 PM PT (2:00 AM IST).

The full event is accessible online at io.google, with replays available shortly after each session ends. No registration is required for the livestream, making it convenient for enthusiasts and professionals across India to tune in from the comfort of their homes or offices.

Additionally, you can stay with us and get all the updates with professional commentary live from our Financial Express Online Live Blog.

Google I/O 2026 comes a week after Android Show

Just days before the main event, Google hosted The Android Show: I/O Edition on May 12, providing an in-depth preview of Android 17. The presentation highlighted the OS’s transformation into an “intelligence system” with features like Gemini Intelligence integration, custom widgets, improved performance, better media capabilities, and enhanced support for large screens and desktop-like experiences.

It also touched on tools like a new OS verification feature to combat unofficial versions and broader ecosystem updates. This pre-event show handled much of the Android-specific news, allowing today’s I/O keynote to focus on broader AI and cross-product innovations.

What to expect from Google I/O 2026

AI at the Center Stage

AI will undoubtedly dominate the proceedings, with deep dives into multimodal models, media generation, robotics, intelligent agents, and infrastructure improvements for developers. Expect significant updates to Gemini, potentially including more agentic capabilities for proactive assistance, alongside enhancements in Search, Workspace, and new AI-powered features across services. Google is likely to showcase how these technologies enable end-to-end AI applications, making development more efficient and experiences more intuitive for users.

Hardware, platform, and ecosystem teases

Beyond software, we also look forward to insights on Android XR, potential smart glasses integrations, Chrome improvements for a more intelligent web experience, and details on new operating systems like the one powering upcoming Googlebook devices. While major hardware launches are less common at I/O, subtle reveals or roadmaps for Pixel devices and wearables could emerge.

Live Updates

Google I/O 2026 LIVE updates: All the latest updates on Android 17, Gemini announcements, Android XR glasses, and other major reveals expected tonight