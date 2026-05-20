AI-generated images have become extremely common online with the rise of advanced AI models. From viral pictures showing Sundar Pichai having a meal with Elon Musk and other tech leaders to fake photos of people meeting world leaders, it is becoming harder to tell what is real and what is edited.

To address this issue, Google has announced a new tool that can help users identify AI-generated images more easily. The company is adding AI image detection tools to Google Search and the Google Chrome browser using SynthID, a watermarking technology created by Google DeepMind.

As AI-generated visuals become more realistic, concerns around misinformation, fake content and deepfakes are also increasing. With this update, users will be able to check whether an image has been created or modified using AI tools directly through Google Search and Chrome.

How to detect an AI-generated or edited image?

Google is trying to include this detection technology directly into the daily browsing workflows. Here is how you can use it on different platforms:

Google Chrome

For Google Chrome users, AI image detection can be done in the following manner. Firstly, while browsing any website, right-click on the image you want to verify. Then click on the newly built-in option to check if the image was generated or modified using AI. Finally, Chrome will then instantly scan the image for DeepMind’s invisible SynthID pixel watermark and C2PA metadata, displaying whether it is real, AI-generated, or edited.

Google Search and Circle to Search:

For Google Search users, AI image detection can be done in the following manner. On supported Android devices, first activate the Circle to Search over any image on your screen. Then, instead of just searching for text, simply ask, ‘Is this image real?’ Then Google Search will analyse the image’s ‘Content Credentials’ to show you its full history. For example, if it were shot on a physical camera and later edited using generative AI tools like Google Photos.

Google Gemini App

For Google Gemini users, AI image detection can be done in the following manner. Firstly, tap the upload button in the Gemini app and select an image, video, or audio clip. Then, type a quick question like, ‘Was this made with AI? ‘Gemini will run a deep scan for a SynthID watermark to confirm if it was created or altered by AI.

Benefits of direct AI image detection

Adding AI and deepfake detection tools directly into web browsers and search engines makes it easier for users to identify fake or AI-generated content. People will not have to download suspicious images or videos and upload them to separate websites for checking, as the detection will happen automatically while browsing.

Google is also using a combination of C2PA metadata and its SynthID technology to improve detection. Even if someone removes image details or shares a screenshot, the hidden SynthID watermark can still help identify whether the content was created using AI tools.

Many major technology companies, including OpenAI, NVIDIA, ElevenLabs and Kakao, are already using the SynthID system. Because of this, platforms such as Google Chrome and Google Search may soon be able to clearly label AI-generated images made through tools like ChatGPT and DALL·E.