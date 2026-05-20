Announced at its annual I/O developers conference, Google partnered with Samsung to lift the curtain on its first pair of smart glasses built for the new Android XR platform. Framed as “intelligent eyewear,” the upcoming glasses are designed to blend consumer fashion with hands-free artificial intelligence. The devices will feature heavy integration with Gemini, allowing users to access voice-activated help, connect seamlessly to their mobile phones, and interact with their surroundings.

While Google had previously confirmed that Android XR smart glasses would debut in 2026, the I/O keynote presentation offered the public its first look at the product’s design, features, and major design partnerships. The glasses will compete with the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses and Meta Oakley smart glasses.

Google’s Android XR smart glasses: What it offers

To give the glasses a familiar and stylish form factor, Google and Samsung have collaborated with two major names in the eyewear industry – American retailer Warby Parker and South Korean luxury brand Gentle Monster.

The glasses will launch in two distinct aesthetic styles curated by these partners, aiming to capture both mainstream and luxury tech-fashion markets.

“Intelligent eyewear represents a powerful step forward in our shared vision with Samsung to make AI more helpful and accessible in everyday life,” Shahram Izadi, Vice President and GM of Android XR at Google, said in a statement.

“Combining the best of Google’s AI and the Android ecosystem together with Samsung’s leadership in mobile hardware and Gentle Monster and Warby Parker’s premium design, we are helping users stay connected and fashionable in a more natural, hands-free way.”

What’s Samsung’s role here

Under the partnership, Samsung is heading up the hardware manufacturing, utilising its expertise from the Galaxy ecosystem. The glasses are intentionally designed to act as a companion device to a smartphone rather than a standalone computer, allowing the frame to remain lightweight and closely resemble traditional eyewear.

According to Samsung, the device will expand the broader Galaxy ecosystem, ensuring optimised, cross-device AI connectivity.

“This intelligent eyewear marks an important step in Samsung’s vision for AI,” said Jay Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience at Samsung. “With this new AI form factor, we are further expanding the Galaxy device ecosystem, where each device is optimised to deliver unique AI experiences that best fit each form.”

Google-Samsung unnamed glasses: Availability and pricing

Specific details regarding the product’s official name, retail price, and exact launch date were absent from the presentation. Samsung confirmed in a press release that the intelligent eyewear is scheduled to officially launch in the fall of 2026, with more technical specifications and pricing details slated for release in the coming months.