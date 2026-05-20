Google launched the new Gemini Spark at its Google I/O 2026 event held on Tuesday. It’s a powerful new AI assistant that marks a major step toward agentic AI. This tool goes beyond traditional chatbots and large language models by actively thinking, planning, and executing tasks autonomously. Instead of simply answering questions, the AI is designed to handle complex work on its own.

Gemini Spark can work offline

Gemini Spark can run in the background, managing emails, organizing schedules, creating documents, and tracking tasks without requiring constant user input. One of its standout capabilities is its ability to continue working even when the user’s device is offline or the app is closed, thanks to dedicated processing on Google Cloud.

The assistant integrates deeply with Google’s ecosystem, including Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Chrome. This allows it to pull information across apps, draft emails, generate meeting summaries, and organize updates automatically. Google has indicated that support for third-party applications will be added in the future.

With Gemini Spark, Google is accelerating its vision of proactive AI that doesn’t just assist users, but actually works for them.

For example, Gemini Spark can write emails, prepare meeting summaries and organise important work updates automatically. Google also plans to add support for third-party apps in the future.

Productivity focussed

Google says Gemini Spark is aimed at making daily work easier for both regular users and businesses. Along with Spark, the company also introduced new updates for the Gemini app.

One of the new features is “Daily Brief”, which gives users a quick summary of their emails, schedules and pending tasks in one place.

Google wants Gemini to become a complete AI assistant that works across Search, Android, YouTube and Workspace apps. CEO Sundar Pichai called this the beginning of the “Agentic Gemini Era.”

When will it be available?

Gemini Spark is currently being tested internally and will first be available to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the United States.

With this launch, Google is increasing competition in the AI market against companies like OpenAI and Anthropic. Experts believe AI assistants like Gemini Spark could change the way people use technology in the future.