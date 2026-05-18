Google is set to host its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2026, on May 19 and 20 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in California. The event is expected to focus heavily on artificial intelligence, Android upgrades and Google’s future hardware ecosystem. CEO Sundar Pichai is likely to unveil several major announcements during the keynote.

How to watch Google I/O 2026

Google will broadcast the event live on its official YouTube channel beginning May 19, allowing viewers around the world to watch the keynote and major announcements online.

Google I/O 2026 schedule

Google has shared the initial agenda for I/O 2026, with the main keynote scheduled for May 19 at 10:00 AM PT, which translates to 10:30 PM in India. The developer-focused keynote will take place later the same day at 1:30 PM PT, or 2:00 AM IST on May 20.

As in previous years, the event will feature multiple dedicated sessions covering updates across products and platforms such as Google Chrome, Android, and Google Cloud.

Google has not yet published the complete schedule for the second day of the conference. More details are expected to be announced once the event begins.

Here are the top 10 things expected at this year’s event.

Gemini AI upgrades

Google is expected to introduce major improvements to its Gemini AI models. Reports suggest the company may showcase smarter AI assistants capable of handling more complex tasks across apps and services.

Android 17 features

Android 17 is likely to get a detailed showcase during the event. Google may reveal performance improvements, better multitasking features and new AI-powered tools integrated directly into Android devices.

Android XR glasses

Google is also expected to focus on Android XR, its mixed reality platform. New smart glasses powered by Gemini AI could make an appearance alongside updates for augmented reality experiences.

Gemini inside Chrome

Google may announce deeper Gemini integration inside its Chrome browser. Reports suggest users could soon get AI-powered browsing tools capable of summarising websites, filling forms and handling tasks automatically.

AI-powered search upgrades

The company is likely to continue expanding AI features inside Google Search. More advanced AI Overviews and conversational search experiences are expected to become a major part of the keynote.

Wear OS improvements

Updates for Wear OS are also expected during the conference. Google may introduce tighter Gemini integration for smartwatches along with better health and productivity features.

Aluminium OS reveal

Google could tease a new operating system, reportedly called Aluminium OS. The platform is rumoured to combine elements of ChromeOS and Android with AI-first functionality.

AI tools for developers

Google I/O is primarily a developer event, and the company is expected to launch several new AI coding tools and APIs for app creators. These tools may focus on automation and app development using Gemini.

Future of AI devices

Google is expected to outline its long-term AI hardware strategy during the keynote. From smart glasses to AI assistants running across phones, laptops and cars, the company may present a vision of a fully connected AI ecosystem.