Google I/O 2023 preview: How to watch Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold launch live and what to expect

Google I/O 2023 is now just few hours away and technology enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly waiting for it to kick start. Google’s annual conference is one of the biggest tech events of the year, and this year’s event promises to be even bigger than ever. With the Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold set to launch, there is a lot of excitement in the air.

How to watch Google I/O 2023

The Google I/O 2023 event will be held both online and offline. The company is holding an-person event in Mountain View, California with limited audience. The event will be streamed live on YouTube and Google website. It is scheduled to take place today starting 10:30PM IST.

What to expect

Google at I/O 2023 is expected to announce a slew of updates and devices including the company’s first-ever foldable phone – Pixel Fold. It could also introduce world to a new Pixel tablet, an affordable Pixel 7a, and give a glimpse of Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.

The Pixel 7a is expected to be an affordable option for those looking for a high-quality smartphone. The phone is expected to have a 6.1-inch 1080p display with a 90Hz refresh rate and be powered by Tensor G2 Chip. It will likely have a 64MP primary and 13MP ultrawide lens and support up to 8x Super Res Zoom. The phone is also expected to feature a 13-megapixel camera on the front. Pixel 7a will launch globally today followed by India launch on May 11.

The Pixel Fold is also highly anticipated, as it is Google’s first foldable phone. The phone is expected to Google’s foldable-focused Android “L” software and will likely be powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chip.

Pixel tablet is another important device to look forward to. Google announced the device last year and it could finally see the day today. The device will sport nanoceramic finish, Tensor G2 chip, and a charging speaker dock.

In addition to the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold launch, attendees can expect to see a range of other announcements and updates from Google. The event typically features keynotes, sessions, and demos that showcase the latest innovations and technologies from Google.

Google is also expected to make some big AI-related announcements. There could be some upgrades for ChatGPT-rival and Google’s own AI bot Bard. The company is also rumoured to announce PaLM-2, a general-use large language model. It will reportedly support over 100 languages.

There will also be Android 14-related announcements including the tweaks made in the OS for Pixel Fold.