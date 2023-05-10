Google I/O 2023 Live Updates: Pixel 7a India launch, Pixel Fold unveil, Android 14, other top announcements

Google I/O 2023 kicks-off today. As is usually the case, Google is expected to make a bunch of announcements, specific to both hardware and software, and it seems I/O in 2023 will be packed. The Pixel 7a is going to be special since it’s confirmed to launch in India soon after its global unveiling at I/O. But the true showstopper will be another product, one that Google has never done before. We’re of course talking about the Google Pixel Fold, a foldable device that will try and break the monopoly of Samsung in that space.

Google is also taking another shot at tablets with the Pixel Tablet. The tablet was first announced in early 2022 and was pegged to go on sale in 2023. Though not explicitly confirmed, there’s an off chance we may get to hear about it at Google I/O 2023— so fingers crossed there. Google takes these events to also tease its next flagship Pixel hardware so it won’t be surprising if the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro show up unannounced. Rumours of a possible Pixel Watch 2 have been the rounds, too, so even that could make a special appearance for all we know.

Software is the usual suspect at I/O and Google’s never felt so cornered by competition—at least in Search, its most money-making business— so we’re expecting to see more AI conversations on stage alongside all the deets on Android 14.

Google I/O 2023, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold launch Live: When and where to watch

Google is holding an-person event in Mountain View, California with limited audience for I/O 2023. The event will also be streamed live on YouTube and Google website. It is scheduled to take place today starting 10:30PM IST. You can watch Google I/O 2023 livestream from the link embedded below:

Live Updates