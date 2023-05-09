Google IO 2023: Google to unveil new language model, PaLM 2, at annual developer conference

Google has been heavily investing in Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the company’s focus on this area is expected to continue at its annual developer conference- Google I/O 2023. According to a CNBC report, the company is set to several AI-related announcements, including updates to its existing AI technologies and products and a general-use large language model called PaLM-2.

PaLM-2, which stands for “Pathways Language Model,” is a next-generation language model that is expected to outperform its predecessor, PaLM. Just like Google Bard and ChatGPT, PaLM-2 is a language model that can understand and generate human-like language. PaLM-2 has been operating under the codename “Unified Language Model.”

According to internal documents obtained by CNBC, PaLM-2 has undergone rigorous testing, including coding, math, and creative writing tests, as well as analysis. The new model has a capacity of more than 100 languages.

The launch of PaLM-2 is just one of several announcements that Google is expected to make at its developer conference, signalling the company’s continued focus on AI and race against rivals like OpenAI and Microsoft. Google at I/O 2023 is also preparing to reveal how AI technology is assisting people in achieving their maximum potential. This will involve showcasing “generative experiences” integrated into both Google Search and Google Bard. During a live event for developers, CEO Sundar Pichai will be presenting these AI developments.

Google is set to hold its annual developer conference on May 10. According to a Wall Street Journal report, the company plans to make its Search more “visual, snackable, personal, and human.” As per the report, the company will focus on young users worldwide by taking steps like incorporating more human voices, supporting content creators and likewise more.

On the hardware side, Google is expected to bring its first foldable phone called Pixel Fold, a Pixel tablet, a mid-ranged Pixel 7A, a glimpse of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro and more information on Android 14.

Google I/O 2023 will take place on May 10, 2023, at 10:30 PM IST. It will be an in-person event with a limited audience at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. The event can also be viewed online across platforms like Google website and Google YouTube.